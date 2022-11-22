Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, 19, but could have to pay up to £280m to land the England midfielders in the summer. (Express), external

Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus are battling to sign Chelsea's United States midfielder Christian Pulisic, 24. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea are close to sealing a deal for Christopher Nkunku that will bring the 25-year-old France striker from RB Leipzig to Stamford Bridge on 1 July. (Le10 Sport - in French), external

