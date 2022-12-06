J﻿ames Maddison says he wanted to be in England's World Cup squad so badly that he is not getting down about not featuring yet in the tournament.

T﻿he Leicester City midfielder is one of three outfield players yet to be given any minutes by Gareth Southgate in Qatar.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily, he said: "Every player wants to play, I’m not going to sit here and say I’m happy to be part of the squad and not get on because of course I want to play.

"But when you are here there is almost a bigger feeling than that and everyone has a role to play. For me, I haven’t had any minutes yet, but if I start sulking and moaning and not giving my all in training, not being a good positive person around the camp, it just feeds into the spirit that we talk about that is so good. No one wants to look themselves in the mirror and be that guy.

"There’s a bigger picture here, that’s our country and our nation that we are at the World Cup representing. I wanted to be in the squad so bad that not playing yet is not something that is getting me down. It’s a pleasure to be here and I am honoured to be here and I know that sounds cliché but it’s the World Cup and you can never take that for granted.

"We’re not at the stage where there is going to be token gesture caps. Every substitution is measured and I’m sure there will be a time in a game where he might need me, but that hasn’t been yet so I will stay hungry and stay working."

