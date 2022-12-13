American businessman Bill Foley has written an open letter, external to Bournemouth fans after completing the takeover of the club.

He wrote: "Our role is to provide the support and investment needed to make our club – yours and mine – the best it can be on and off the pitch. We are committed to doing that with an eye toward sustained, long-term success.

"Already, we identified several areas we will be focusing on: facilities, player development, player recruitment, supporter experience and grow the game initiatives.

"These investments will stretch years into the future, aimed at maintaining and improving our position in the Premier League, as well as expanding participation at all levels of the game in our local region.

"Another effect that will be felt around the grounds will be the presence of my family and myself. I am excited to be returning to England for our next home match, on New Year’s Eve, as my wife Carol and I get comfortable in our home in Bournemouth. We plan to visit regularly to support the Cherries in person. And wherever I am, our staff and I want to hear your thoughts on how we can improve."

Let us know your thoughts on the takeover here