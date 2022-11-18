T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool monitoring Mount situation

Gossip Graphic

Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian)

The Blues view Mount as a future club captain but his current deal makes the academy graduate one of the lowest-paid players in the squad. (Mail)

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, hopes he can impress at the 2022 World Cup for Morocco in order to convince AC Milan to make a move for him in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday’s full gossip column