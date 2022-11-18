Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian), external

The Blues view Mount as a future club captain but his current deal makes the academy graduate one of the lowest-paid players in the squad. (Mail), external

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, hopes he can impress at the 2022 World Cup for Morocco in order to convince AC Milan to make a move for him in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday’s full gossip column