"I can't see him in another shirt."

That was one view on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast this week when Jude Bellingham was discussed.

The teenage Borussia Dortmund midfielder might just be the hottest property in world football and Liverpool have been heavily linked with his signature - with speculation intensifying due to his close relationship with Reds' stars while representing England at the World Cup

Dom from The Road End Pod was a guest on The Red Kop and said: "It just feels like it’s nearly done or is already done. I can't see him in another shirt. It's like him and Jordan Henderson are inseparable at the World Cup. It’s like when Henderson had that relationship with Steven Gerrard when you saw him trying to take that next step. Trent also.

"Every time I looked at him on pictures it was like they were guarding him from anyone else.

"I'd like to think it was a January signing but I think it’s end of the season. The loyalty he has had with Dortmund and has shown in the past - the timing will be right for it. There's no point in rushing it. Let him finish his deal. For me the only question on it is the value? Have we pre-agreed this price before the World Cup? If not there’s £30-40m on his price tag. Do the current owners want to spend the money there? Or is this a statement signing for the new owners coming in? It’s all a bit up in the air but I’d like to see it happen sooner rather than later."

Will Liverpool sign Bellingham? Tell us your thoughts here

Listen to 'Is Bellingham the new Gerrard?'