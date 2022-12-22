United to wear away kit on Saturday in support of Shelter Scotland

Dundee United have confirmed their support of Shelter Scotland's Christmas campaign and are urging their fans to do so too.

#NoHomeKit will be taking effect across Scottish football this weekend, having done so in the women's game three weeks ago. The campaign hopes to raise vital funds for those with no safe place to call home this festive period.

Every 90 minutes, the length of a football match, five households are made homeless in Scotland.

United have announced they will be leaving their tangerine home jersey on the hanger on Saturday when they welcome Hearts to Tannadice and will instead be donning their black away kit, with the hope fans will too.