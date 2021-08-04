Inter Milan will reluctantly accept a bid of about £100m from Chelsea for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, after officials at the club privately admitted they need to sanction one more high-profile departure this summer to balance the books. (Metro)

Lukaku is said to want to return to Chelsea as he feels he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are hoping to tie up a deal for Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham, who has previously spent time on loan at Villa Park and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea have offered 25-year-old Brazilian winger Kenedy to Sevilla as part of a deal to sign 22-year-old Jules Kounde, after fellow France defender Kurt Zouma, 26, was initially offered in part exchange by the Blues. (Sun)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column