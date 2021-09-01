Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Deadline day for Watford was mainly about offloading players no longer required at the club, having done their incoming business before 31 August. And the board will be pretty pleased with what they achieved.

They managed to move on Andre Gray to QPR on a season-long loan. He’s out of contract next year so has almost certainly played his last game for the Hornets.

Two midfielders - Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina - joined Fulham. The former for an undisclosed fee and the latter on loan with a view to a permanent move.

And to complete the squad cull, Watford released defender Marc Navarro, who still had two years left on his contract.

With Will Hughes and Troy Deeney already gone and an array of new players in throughout the summer, it feels like the start of a new era at Vicarage Road - particularly without the club captain.

Watford now need to form a new identity.