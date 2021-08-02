Alan Hutton says Jack Grealish has "done all that he can" for Aston Villa and that moving to Manchester City will allow him to "get to that next level."

Former Scotland right-back Hutton spent eight years at Villa Park, playing alongside forward Grealish, 25, for five of them.

"I saw him as a kid at 16 and when he was up training with us you could tell he was special," Hutton told the Football Daily Podcast.

"For him now it's about moving to a team where he can go and win things and fit into that way of playing.

"I think Manchester City is where he needs to go."

