- Leicester City and Manchester City have never faced each other in the Community Shield (including Charity Shield), but it is their second meeting at Wembley - with the Citizens winning the 1969 FA Cup final.

- It's Manchester City's 13th time playing in the fixture, compared with a third appearance for the Foxes.

- Both Premier League games last season were won by the away team – a 5-2 victory for Leicester in September before Manchester City triumphed 2-0 in April.

- Manchester City have lost just two of their past 12 games at Wembley.

- Jamie Vardy has scored half of Leicester’s eight goals at the 'new' Wembley Stadium - but he's been on the losing side in all three games in which he's netted.

- Riyad Mahrez, who featured for Leicester in the 2016 Community Shield, has played against his former club six times since leaving for Manchester City in 2018, registering two goals and two assists in five starts.

- If Leicester win on Saturday they will be the first team other than Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United to lift the trophy since 1995.