Tottenham v Watford: Last time out

Tottenham host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In January 2020, Tottenham came away from Vicarage Road with a goalless draw after they were held by Watford, who missed a penalty.

Troy Deeney saw his spot-kick saved, but the Hornets still extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches.

Paulo Gazzaniga dived low to his right to deny the Watford captain following Jan Vertonghen's handball in the second half.

The result ended a run of 93 league games without a 0-0 draw for Tottenham, the second-longest such run in the competition.