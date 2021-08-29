Tottenham 1-0 Watford: Nuno reaction

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to BBC Sport: "We worked hard. The boys have been very committed to our idea on how we want to be. We still have a lot of things to improve. Performances help create this atmosphere.

"We go beyond our own limits when we need to. This is what the boys did today. It was a tough game.

"We have a very good group of players. Individually they have their own targets but Son [Heung-min] always works for the team.

"Today Harry [Kane] helped to lift the team a lot. He is improving, he did 90 minutes after playing on Thursday which shows his commitment. We are thankful for the fans being supportive."

On the international break and red-list countries: "We need a solution. It is important for the government to understand the situation. We know that saying you can't play for the national team is difficult."