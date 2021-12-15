Manchester City 7-0 Leeds: The pick of the stats

Phil Foden’s opener was Manchester City's 500th Premier League goal under Pep Guardiola in just his 207th game in charge. It's the fastest any manager has seen their side reach that tally in the competition, beating Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's previous record of 234.

This was Leeds United's joint-heaviest defeat in their history, matching losses by a seven-goal margin to Stoke (8-1 in 1934), West Ham (7-0 in 1966) and Arsenal (7-0 in 1979). It was also the first time a Marcelo Bielsa side has conceded seven in his 568-game club management career.