Reds can grind out results as well as lead a rout

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of what may well be served up at Anfield when struggling Newcastle come to town.

Even allowing for the season of goodwill to all men, the defending from Eddie Howe’s team tends to be generous in the extreme.

Their second-half collapse against Leicester on Sunday bore all the hallmarks of a team heading in the wrong direction. The January transfer window will give the manager an opportunity to bring in the type of talent that may yet keep them up.

Liverpool’s goalscoring yield has been off the scale in recent months. Consecutive solitary 1-0 wins against Wolves and Aston Villa may suggest that their “fine art” finishing is slowing down.

Don’t be taken in by that. What it really proves is that Liverpool also have the capacity to grind out results when necessary.

Newcastle’s defensive shortcomings means that to cause Jurgen Klopp’s men any trouble, they’ll rely on the potency that Alan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson possess in the final third.

At the other end of the pitch, expect Mohamed Salah to lead a full-throttle assault from the first whistle. If Liverpool do get amongst the goals from early on, there could be carnage. That’s the theory anyway.

However, football theories only get you part-way up the pitch and Newcastle have to believe they have a chance of getting something out of the game. This is, after all, the time of year when miracles do happen.