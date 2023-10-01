We asked for your views on Aberdeen's 3-1 win against Rangers

Allan: Wondering if all the Barry out brigade are finally back in their respective boxes. We are Aberdeen, this is a massive win and confidence booster for us. But, as we are Aberdeen, we will slip up on occasion. COYR.

Ross: The team spirit is building at an exponential rate now; the togetherness of the players is clear to see. With Shinnie dominating in midfield, we always stood a chance of a result. Avoiding defeat would have been a positive result but an away win at Ibrox will undoubtedly amplify expectations amongst Aberdeen fans.

Ally: Great result for the Dons the day! Dogged in defence and decisive in attack! Buzzin!

William: Good time to play Rangers as their summer signings have been mediocre. Robson showing he can make Aberdeen a decent team if given time and some more of the £18 million in transfers Aberdeen have pulled in since 2017.

Fred: Superb team performance. The team defended well and soaked up a lot of pressure in the first half. The defence is now looking really solid and great to see the goal potential expanding. A very good win in one of the most difficult venues…well done.

Andy: I watched the game today and Graeme Shinnie was magnificent. When he plays, Aberdeen play. Keep it up, Graeme.

Niall: A truly landmark performance and result for Team Robson. The set-up and tactics were spot on. The Dons' attitude was fantastic with the desire to drive forward and totally expose Rangers' own defensive frailties. This result should inject a real degree of confidence into this new squad, where there are real signs of developing strength in all areas.

Stuart: Wow, after a few Rangers chances, Aberdeen took control of the game, the home support turning on their team certainly spurred Aberdeen on so keep the momentum going and get the league tied up as soon as possible?

Andrew: Our season has gone from the depths of despair after losing at Tynecastle to one of real promise. We look like we might have found the best way to use our new signings to their full potential. Gartenmann and Jensen look like shrewd acquisitions. 4 home games in a row now is another huge test and will gauge what this team is capable of.

Callan: Great game, will go down in history. Should've done better defending for the Rangers goal but good game overall.

Chris: Superb performance from the Dandies, especially second half. McGrath and Shinnie were top drawer and Gartenmann looks a real player at the back. Not many things bring as much of a smile to a Dons fan's face as thousands of Gers pouring out of Ibrox early. Get in.