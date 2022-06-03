Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden has left the England squad for the Nations League games against Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old trained with the squad earlier in the week but will now miss the games in Budapest on Saturday and Munich three days later.

He could rejoin the team for the matches against Italy and Hungary at Molineux after they return from Germany following Tuesday's match.

The City player has become a key member of Gareth Southgate's team since his first senior call-up in August 2020 for the Nations League games with Iceland and Denmark.