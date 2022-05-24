Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Rating: 8/10. An unbelievable journey through European football. Another year is ahead of us too with David Moyes showing that last season's final position was not a fluke.

Best performance of the season: West Ham v Sevilla. What can I genuinely say about this night? For all West Ham fans, whether watching in the stadium, at the pub, or at home, this is a game we'll be speaking about for many years to come – you’ll remember where you were watching. What a night. It fuelled the players with the belief that they could seriously challenge at the highest level and was one of the best team performances from a West Ham side I've ever seen.

Player of the season: Declan Rice/Jarrod Bowen. I could give an argument for about five players to win player of the season this year. However, without Rice or Bowen, the team is unstable. Rice's world-class ability to distribute, defend, and drive in midfield has provided a sense of reliability for the team. Bowen has had the season of his life and deserves to join Rice on the plane to Qatar. His contributions have been invaluable for us. Honourable mention to Craig Dawson too – what a season!

Player whose time is up: Arthur Masuaku. Despite showing his ability in small glimpses since joining the club, I believe Masuaku should be moving on. He is not a contributor to this team any more, and lacks the quality and confidence we need to progress further.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: I do not hide my love for Nathan Ake. With all the problems we have faced this season with injured or suspended defenders, there is a great need to add another. Ake partnering with Kurt Zouma or Dawson would be an incredible sight.

Happy with your manager? Absolutely. Moyes has spent another season proving why he is the right man for the job. He has silenced, once again, those who previously doubted him. I know this is just the beginning - he wants silverware in the coming seasons.

One learning to take into next season: Improve discipline. A few situations this season have occurred due to poor discipline from the players and staff. It's clear how passionate they are, which is great, but multiple red cards and fines as well as Moyes sent to the stands could all have been avoided.

Do you agree with Mia? Have your say here