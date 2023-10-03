Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was a pretty sorry night for Fulham as all the hype about how we might achieve back-to-back home wins over Chelsea fell flat after just 19 minutes.

Poor defensive mistakes cost us dearly. Ultimately, though, the whole performance in the first half was too flat and not what I'd expect in a local derby. We were outfought by the Blues, and that's tough to take.

Fulham's lack of goals is becoming a stark issue. Since the international break, we've scored once in three Premier League games, and even seemed to struggle to find the net against a second-string Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

The pressure on Raul Jimenez is now enormous. No goals in seven league starts is obviously not good enough and the clamour from fans for Carlos Vinicius to start grows with every game.

However, it's not like Vinicius is exactly prolific either. He has improved since coming to Fulham, but is hardly the striker to score the 10 to 15 goals a season a club like us needs.

It all goes back to summer recruitment, and the seemingly baffling decision not to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic with a top-class forward.

There is no doubt that Fulham made some smart signings in certain positions, but with nearly £50m to spend, I don't understand why we didn't even appear to attempt to bring in a quality replacement.

From the stands, we just look toothless - and after nearly six years of watching Mitrovic bang them in, that isn't something we are very used to.

Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United come to Craven Cottage on Saturday, If we fail to score in that game, I think fans will really start to get concerned.