Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett has signed a new contract with the Club until 2027 and joined Championship side Ipswich Town on loan for the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old academy product has made 11 first team appearances for Spurs, and played the second half of Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat at Fulham.

He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at League One side Portsmouth, where he scored six goals in 40 appearances.

Scarlett also helped England win the 2022 European Under-19 Championship and featured at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.