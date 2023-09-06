BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore and former Saints forward Jo Tessem have been discussing Southampton's 5-0 defeat to Sunderland on the latest Goin' Home With Adam and Jo show.

Blackmore says: "We're not inside the camp, we're not inside the dressing room, we don't know what they've said, and we haven't analysed it with screens. But my feeling was, for the third game out of five, they started awfully. Today the difference was that they just couldn't pick it up, even after the half-time rollicking."

Tessem added: "The thing that was really poor was the midfield, for me. The midfield organisation was catastrophic throughout the game. I think when you play with similar players, and he had two good players, but it was like he forced two holding midfield players onto the pitch today and that caused so many problems."

Russell Martin's team have scooped up 10 points from five games, but Tessem is "a little bit disappointed" with their start: "When you score four goals at home against Norwich and you end up with a draw, I think as a player I would be really disappointed because you've scored four goals. I think that is a problem.

"You can have off days and that happens in football. The things that let us down is workrate, how much we press, how much we put in tackles, how defensive we are, and how much space we give away. That is a disappointment and that can happen in football. You know there's going to be off days, and maybe this was an off day, and that way you can say that Sunderland deserved to win because they scored five really good goals."

