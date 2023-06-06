Bristol-bound McCrorie 'needed out of comfort zone'

Ross McCrorie says "I needed something to take me out my comfort zone" as the defender completed his transfer to Bristol City from Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract after an undisclosed transfer fee was agreed between the clubs.

McCrorie, who had a previous spell in England's League One on loan to Portsmouth from Rangers, told Bristol City's website: "It's a new challenge for me. I've been up in Scotland for a while. I felt as if I knew the league."

The Robins finished 14th this season, but the Scot is looking to help them "get to a new level".

"There is ambition at the club to progress," he said. "It's a good fit. Everything's cut out for the club to push up the table and towards the play-offs and promotion.

"The team's aggressive, on the front foot and I like playing in a team like that. Aberdeen play in a similar way. The playing style was a big factor in me coming to the club."

Meanwhile, having been called up for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers as injury cover, McCrorie is hopeful of earning his first senior cap, adding: "It's an honour for me to get called up - I feel as though I have been playing at a high level for the last couple of years."