Everton seek FA Cup confidence boost

Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

This weekend gives Everton a bit of respite in regards to their form in the Premier League and they’ll be hoping an FA Cup tie at Hull City can work to their advantage.

With just one win in their past 12 in the top flight, the Blues crave some much-needed confidence and a match against a team a league below them might be the perfect way for them to get a win on the board. The fans will also expect an improvement from their showing against Brighton last Sunday.

Of course, the competition also offers the chance to win a piece of silverware that everyone connected to the club would dearly love. It’ll be 27 years this May since Everton last hoisted a trophy aloft, when they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

But Rafa Benitez and his players will know very well about the magic the competition can bring, and will also know they should expect to arrive on Humberside ready for a battle against a side looking for a big scalp.

And the Blues can’t afford a slow start, which they’ve been guilty of on many occasions this season – they’ve only taken the lead ONCE in their past dozen matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin won’t be risked and time will tell whether new signings Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko will be given starts, but the fans will no doubt want the manager to go as strong as he can against the Championship side, because another defeat isn’t something anyone wants if the club’s fortunes on the pitch are to be turned around.

Full commentary on the match on Saturday from 17:30 GMT on BBC Radio Merseyside