Your views on Arsenal's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on which players Arsenal should sign, keep or sell this transfer window.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Anthony: Same old Arsenal regarding transfers in and out, always last minute. Other clubs doing their business and we are lagging behind.

Thomas: Surprised that we have yet to see a central midfielder brought in given the situation we are in with Afcon and letting Ainsley Maitland-Niles go on loan to Roma. We have a depleted squad at the moment with Jack Wilshere a free agent and training with us and even Aaron Ramsey looking for a new club and playing time. Poor forward planning by Edu and Arteta this month...

Lawrence Akumu: We need two serious midfielders and two sharp strikers. Partey's injury will be a threat to us. Aubameyang should just leave. He's no future.

Have your say on the Gunners' ins and outs here