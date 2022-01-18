Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United but does not want to go out on loan to another English club, with approaches from Newcastle and Tottenham already turned down. Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options for a January move. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is a target for United in the summer transfer window as the club hope to have new signings lined up to coincide with the arrival of their next manager. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Red Devils have turned their attention away from Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and are instead looking at RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, United are leading Juventus and Inter Milan in the race to sign 26-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, but the Serie A club will demand at least 80m euros (£66.8m). (Il Messaggero via Sport Witness), external

