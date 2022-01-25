Charlene Smith, @charlene_smith_presenter, external

Our 0-0 draw against Burnley feels more like a loss. We didn’t play with enough energy and drive and the game felt a bit flat. Now we’re out of all the cups, all our focus is on securing a Champions League spot. Burnley have only won one of their Premier League games but when we put out performances like that against them at the Emirates, it asks the question of whether top four is achievable.

Understandably we have got players out and not many options, but the starting XI against Burnley was strong enough to get the job done. We created chances but struggled to finish them, which is an ongoing issue.

With Aubameyang now out of the squad and Nketiah and Lacazette into the final months of their contracts, we need to sign a striker during this window. We’ve got a heavy interest in Vlahovic but if he’s not persuaded to move in January, I feel we can look in the Championship for other talents who suit Arteta’s style of play and what he’s trying to build. Even if it’s a loan deal and Vlahovic joins in the summer.

During this break, the team have time to train, reflect and come back stronger as our game away to Wolves will be a challenging one. We want to see the passion on the pitch from the Arsenal team and want to be convinced that they want a top four finish as much as we do.