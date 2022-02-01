Liverpool's January transfer window - ins and outs
- Published
It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.
How did Liverpool do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Reds:
In
Luis Diaz (Porto, initial £37.5m)
Out
Neco Williams (Fulham), Nat Phillips (Bournemouth), Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone), Morgan Boyes (Livingston)
