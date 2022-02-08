Man City v Brentford: What the form shows
Brentford have lost each of their last four league games, with the Bees last losing five in a row back in December 2007 under Terry Butcher in League Two.
After keeping a clean sheet in three of their first five Premier League games, Brentford have recorded just one shutout in their last 18 in the competition.
Since losing 2-0 against Crystal Palace in October, Manchester City have won their last six Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 20-4. Overall, City have scored 771 goals in 353 Premier League games at the Etihad, the best ratio of any side at a specific venue in the league (min. 20 games).
No team has opened the scoring in more different Premier League games than City this season, with the Citizens winning all 17 games in which they’ve scored first. Only two teams have ever had a 100% win rate when scoring first in a completed Premier League campaign – Portsmouth in 2007-08 (14/14) and Manchester United in 2017-18 (21/21).