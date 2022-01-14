West Ham v Leeds: What does the form show?

Leeds lost 2-0 in this same fixture last season but haven’t lost consecutive league visits to West Ham since December 1974.

West Ham have won just five of their 23 Premier League games against Leeds (drawn four, lost 14), with three of these coming in their last three meetings in the competition.

Following their 3-1 win against Burnley in their last league game, Leeds are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since winning their final four in 2020-21.