Norman Riley, True Faith podcast, external

A fantastic performance from Newcastle United last night in defeating fellow relegation rivals Everton. Howe’s black and whites were superb to a man. Other than the unfortunate Everton goal, Newcastle controlled the game with a maturity and intensity we’ve not seen in a long time.

Matt Targett made his debut and gave us exactly what we were expecting - a solid performance, balance and an energy that allowed Allan Saint-Maximin to tear Everton apart repeatedly. At times, the Toffees had four players around our gifted Frenchman yet still could not stop him.

Even going a goal down did not suck the life out of an intense crowd. The fans were on it from the first minute to the last.

Kieran Trippier’s free-kick was outstanding and the celebration electric. He’s a class apart.

A huge roar greeted Bruno for his cameo and the scenes at the final whistle suggested the togetherness, organisation and improvements Howe and his staff have made are going to see us stay up. And then it’s take-off. HOWAY THE LADS.