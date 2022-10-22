Rangers strikers 'one happy family' - Colak

Rangers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he was told when taking his coaching badges that head coaches are guaranteed the sack at least once in their career, but the Dutchman hopes he can avoid that fate as he sympathised with predecessor Steven Gerrard, who lost his job this week with Aston Villa. (Daily Record), external

Striker Antonio Colak believes that if he sticks to his Rangers current form then a spot in Croatia's provisional World Cup squad is a possibility. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Rangers' Antonio Colak says the club's strikers are like one big happy family despite his battle with Alfredo Morelos and fit-again Kemar Roofe for one place up top. (Daily Record, print edition)

