Ward-Prowse misses out on World Cup
- Published
James Ward-Prowse has missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad.
The Southampton captain has been excluded from Gareth Southgate's final 26-man party for Qatar, with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips among those picked ahead of him.
Ward-Prowse has been in Southgate's thoughts throughout 2022 and was on the bench for the games in the last international window.
However, he has only scored once in 14 games this season.
Follow reaction to the announcement and hear from Southgate at 14:15 GMT