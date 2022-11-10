J﻿ames Ward-Prowse has missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad.

T﻿he Southampton captain has been excluded from Gareth Southgate's final 26-man party for Qatar, with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips among those picked ahead of him.

W﻿ard-Prowse has been in Southgate's thoughts throughout 2022 and was on the bench for the games in the last international window.

H﻿owever, he has only scored once in 14 games this season.

Follow reaction to the announcement and h﻿ear from Southgate at 14:15 GMT