This week's live football commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live will bring you seven live Champions League and Premier League commentaries this week.
Tuesday, 25 October
Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea (17:45)
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City (20:00)
Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon (20:00)
Saturday, 29 October
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (15:00)
Fulham v Everton (17:30)
Sunday, 30 October
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (14:00 GMT)
Manchester United v West Ham United (16:15 GMT)
Times BST unless stated