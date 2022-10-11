Pivotal week looms for Goodwin after Tannadice horror show

G﻿ary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

Dismal, anaemic, embarrassing.

Take your pick as you look to describe the Dons’ humbling at Tannadice in the Saturday evening kick-off.

After the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock the week prior, all signs pointed towards Jim Goodwin’s men being able to shake off their away day hoodoo at the side bottom of the table with only one league goal at home to their name so far.

The large travelling support of 4,000 Dons fans deserved significantly more than the display on the pitch by the vast majority of those in white.

Bojan Miovski’s miss in the first half set the scene for a confidence-shorn United to land a sensational result that even the most audacious of gamblers wouldn’t have taken a plunge on.

For assistant manager, Lee Sharp, to dismiss the result as “just one of those nights” just served to compound the anger within the Red Army on Saturday evening and it’s an anger that is yet to subside.

The upcoming triple-header - the visit of Hearts on Sunday, a midweek League Cup quarter final with Partick Thistle and an away trip to Fir Park the following Saturday - may well prove to be a pivotal seven days in the Jim Goodwin era at Pittodrie.