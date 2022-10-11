'You can't replace Cal', but O'Riley 'enjoyed' new role

Matt O'Riley suggests nobody could replicate what Callum McGregor brings to Celtic but feels comfortable slotting into the injured captain's key role.

O'Riley lined up at the base of Celtic's three-man midfield against St Johnstone on Saturday and manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the Denmark Under-21 international is an option again for Tuesday's visit by RB Leipzig.

"I enjoyed it," O'Riley said. "I have done it before in the past. Maybe not in the exact same system, but I feel comfortable in terms of what I need to do.

"I have been playing slightly higher up, so structurally it's slightly different, but because our structure is so clear and we all know what we are doing, dropping in isn't so difficult.

"Through my young academy career, I played all around. At MK Dons, we played with two deeper ones and two in front, more like a box. At Fulham, we played for a while with the same midfield shape, although slight details are different in terms of restrictions on where you are supposed to be going."

However, O'Riley adds: "You can't really replace Cal, not even just his football side, just what he brings as a character in the team. But, saying that, I think we have enough characters and enough good players to hopefully keep the performance levels high."