M﻿ike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

'The Battle of Britain' failed to live up to its pre-match billing as Rangers were swept aside by a Liverpool performance with passion and purpose at its core.

From the moment the much-maligned Trent Alexander-Arnold's exquisite free-kick found the top corner of Alan McGregor’s net, the contest was over - the Scottish side rarely posing a realistic threat.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered Rangers, especially as McGregor’s brilliance denied Darwin Nunez on numerous occasions.

The Reds’ record signing has struggled to make an impact since his big-money move, but this was much more like it. He was a constant threat with his intelligent movement and powerful presence.

Clean sheets have been at a premium this season, so this one will be welcome. Jurgen Klopp tweaked the formation, with clear benefits. Jordan Henderson in a deeper-lying midfield role provided the sort of cover from the engine room of the team that’s been missing for much of the campaign.

Criticism of Liverpool’s defending has been justified, but one of the factors behind the recent shortcomings is that it’s been so easy to play through their midfield. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction.

But all that glitters is not gold. The real tests will come against Arsenal and Manchester City in the next week and a half.

There could hardly be tougher examinations, and there’s no guarantee Liverpool will succeed in either. But if they can maintain the levels of renewed intensity and footballing integrity we saw against Rangers, they’ll have a much better chance.