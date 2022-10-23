Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's disappointment, frustration. In the first half we started strong and got the lead. It felt like we'd take control of our moment and our season.

"But we conceded from a situation where it was not that complicated and we go in 1-1 [at half-time]. Then we were trying to find a way to control our fate but missed a chance or two and you could see the confidence is low, that we don't believe in ourselves as much as we'd like.

"We are unified here, from the board to the staff and the players. We are hurting, it's painful,. We feel we're doing little things that aren't getting a reward.

"I understand the fans, their ire should be directed at me. I've got to find ways for us to get wins and points. But I'm focused on helping this team to get better and improve."