C﻿onte on VAR, current form and Gil

A﻿ntonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Bournemouth.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Tottenham boss:

  • O﻿n managing the fitness of Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, he said: "I think Cuti needed to recover better but Pierre is OK 100%. Cuti is OK but we have another important game on Tuesday and for this reason we try to make the best decision for him."

  • Conte said his view on Harry Kane's disallowed winning goal in Wednesday's Champions League game with Sporting Lisbon is still the same and that "the decision was really wrong".

  • O﻿n VAR, he added: "I still think it is impossible to make mistakes with the screen and the time given." He called for more "honesty" from officials.

  • O﻿n his time at Tottenham so far, he said: " I am enjoying my time in Tottenham and in one year we had a great path together, with club, players, fans and you [media]."

  • O﻿n Spurs' current form, Conte said: "I think for sure every team playing in Europe is a bit tired, especially Premier League teams that play both and play massive games. For this reason you have to pay great attention to rotation and play a strong team."

  • Asked about the involvement of 21-year-old Bryan Gil in midweek, he replied: "I believe in Gil, otherwise I don't risk a player in the Champions League. I try to find the right moment for when he can be useful for the situation... I have seen good improvement. I am sure about Gil's future because we are talking about a player who sees football."

  • He added: "If I have to compare Gil with someone, maybe I can see him like Bernardo Silva at City. For me in this moment physically he is not strong but we are talking about this type of player."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences