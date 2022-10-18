Manchester United target Joao Felix, 22, is in a tense situation with Atletico Madrid and boss Diego Simeone, and while the Spanish club insist the Portugal forward is not for sale, his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options for 2023. (Here We Go podcast), external

Simeone also says Atletico should not consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo from United in January because of the 37-year-old's link with Real Madrid. (Tigo Sports, via Metro), external

The agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with United and Arsenal, says the 23-year-old Nigeria international has no intention of leaving the Serie A club. (Goal), external

