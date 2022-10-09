Speaking to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said: "It's a good win and we needed that win. It wasn't pretty but we needed some different ingredients from the last couple of games. We worked hard and rolled up our sleeves and, at the end, we score that goal which is good for us.

"We wanted to play well from the back and they made it difficult for us with their pressing. In the first half hour, our decision-making from the back wasn't the best and then we lost confidence. All the credit to the players because going 1-0 down and to fight back and get the win, they worked well and they deserved it. In the last couple of games we didn't get what we deserved but today was a good win for us."

Speaking to BBC Sport: "We knew what to expect and the first half an hour was difficult for us. They pressed us. But we came back and built a momentum that allowed us to win the game.

"Leeds executed the game plan well. They knew we wanted to play from the back and our decision making wasn't the best. That is why we went a bit more long ball.

"We needed it as a team. When you win games you create a momentum and belief in the way you want to play.

"We were calm. Of course we were looking at the league because the table doesn't lie but we were not getting what we deserved in games. Today the mentality was right and we took the three points."

On Eberechi Eze: "He was a really good link and in front of goal like that he can score goals. I expect him to score more goals."