Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City at Anfield in the seventh round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:
Mohamed Salah (3)
Curtis Jones (2)
Keven De Bruyne (1)
So which Liverpool and City players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek eight?
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out