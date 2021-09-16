Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: The pick of the stats
- Published
Liverpool have won their opening home game in seven of their past eight Champions League campaigns - last losing in October 2007 (1-0 against Marseille).
On his 100th appearance at Anfield for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah became the club’s joint-highest scorer in European Cup/Champions League home games, his 14th goal taking him level with Steven Gerrard.
Jordan Henderson scored his second Champions League goal...2,485 days after his first against Ludogorets Razgrad in November 2014.