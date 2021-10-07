Newcastle United are going to be a "major player" if a Saudi Arabian takeover deal is done, says the Telegraph’s football writer Luke Edwards.

A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover deal of Newcastle United is close to being agreed after the country settled an alleged piracy dispute with Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports, which owns rights to show Premier League matches in the Middle East.

“If I was the rest of the Premier League, I would be worried because we are talking about the richest, deepest, wealthiest public sovereign wealth fund in the world,” Edwards said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They are going to be a major player now - we’ve seen what PSG and Manchester City have done, how they’ve transformed the landscape of European football. And Newcastle now, effectively, have owners that are wealthier than both of those state-owned football clubs.

“There will be some heavy spending, I think it will be gradual in the first season and the initial priority will be to make sure they stay in the Premier League.

“Newcastle are going to be a state-owned football club rightly or wrongly. That will provoke some very strong emotions in some people, there will be a lot of bitterness, a lot of regret – but that won't be the emotion on Tyneside.”

