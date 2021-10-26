How Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Arsenal face Leeds in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium (19:45 BST), but how did the Gunners reach this stage of the competition?

Mikel Arteta's side started the 2021-22 campaign with two league defeats before they got their season up and running with a 6-0 demolition of Championship side West Brom in the second round.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a hat-trick, with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette also on target.

League One AFC Wimbledon visited the Emirates in the third round, but the hosts took an early lead through a Lacazette penalty, before late goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah sealed a routine 3-0 success for Arsenal.

Arsenal have won the League Cup twice, but not since 1992-93, although they reached the final in 2007, 2011 and 2018.