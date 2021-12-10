Klopp on Gerrard, Covid and 'going full throttle'
- Published
Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game with Aston Villa on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:
On Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield, Klopp said "It is a wonderful story. I know he says no sentiments and he knows exactly how to approach games, but he probably has no idea how it will feel to step into the stadium and out of the dugout."
The Liverpool boss said he will welcome the club’s former captain but warns he will face a tough test: “Before the game, we will shake hands. After the game, we will shake hands. But in the game, I will go full throttle and he will go full throttle. I just hope he has no reason to celebrate."
Klopp confirmed he had no Covid cases in his squad and said he agreed with the Premier League’s decision to increase measures: "It is a tough situation for the world, and for us as well. The Premier League has set some new - or old - standards that we have to go back to. We try to be as cautious and careful as possible. We try to avoid people if possible."
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the game after he "felt something" after the win against Wolves last week.