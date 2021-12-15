Aguero provided a moment that changed our lives forever

Stuart Brodkin, Manchester City fan

With the 90 minutes up and City 2-1 down in the club’s most important game since the Gillingham play-off final at Wembley, it was time to hit the pause button.

So, switching off the mobile phone as well, I took a stroll around the garden to try to calm my shredded nerves.

I was walking up and down like a zombie for about five minutes before plucking up the courage to put the TV back on.

By then, of course, the drama was over.

Two minutes after I had restarted the game, Edin Dzeko soared high above the QPR defence to make it 2-2 from a corner. It was a lifeline, but no more than that.

And then came the Aguerooo moment that changed all our lives forever.

For all that this was an iconic moment in an iconic career, Sergio Aguero should most definitely not be remembered only for this moment.

He scored vital goals at crucial times, often against the top teams in the division. He was the epitome of a big game player.

He turned countless matches around with a single strike and we who were privileged to see him in action will never, ever forget him.

He has earned his retirement, even though I am sure he wouldn’t have wanted it to happen in the way it has.

All City fans – and I would hope all football fans – wish him well.