Leeds 2-2 Brentford - Bielsa reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa tells BBC Match of the Day his side deserved more from their clash with Brentford, and has lauded the returning Patrick Bamford for his equaliser.

"We deserved a point, perhaps we should have won, given the amount of time we dominated the play and in terms of how much danger we caused compared to the opponent.

"We dominated for an hour of the game and duplicated the number of chances they had, even if it was a game without many chances."

"Bamford scored a goalscorer's goal, and his opportunism stood out. You can't teach that. "