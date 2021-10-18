Rice is like a Rolls-Royce

Declan Rice touched the ball 96 times in West Ham's win at Everton and the Match of the Day 2 pundits pointed to his developing game at both ends of the pitch.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy said: "He gets better and better. You think maybe he's due a bad game.

"His quality grew in the game. He is gaining more confidence when he has the ball in terms of his attacking intent. He is developing that side of his game.

"He's very capable of scoring more goals. He's like a Rolls-Royce in full flow, with an elegant running style. His fitness levels are beyond belief.

"He is a leader for this team. They have good strength in depth now, but he is the one player they can't be without.

"The best midfielders I ever played with and against, they could defend, get forward and score a goal. He is brilliant in a defensive role but if he was alongside say a Kante or a Fabinho - I'm not trying to sell him - where he had that freedom...

"Right now, he is so important to them and he is going to go on to bigger and better things because he is such a wonderful player."

