Transfer news: Blues plan Gavi signing
Chelsea are planning a move for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The Spaniard, whose contract runs until the summer of 2023, has a release clause of £42m - with the Blues looking to make a move. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, Chelsea are unlikely to loan out Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 28, in January. (Telegraph), external
Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez believes his team's forward Eden Hazard, who has been linked with his former club Chelsea and Newcastle, is "sad" at Real Madrid. (Metro), external