'Everything Klopp touched turned to gold'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool have been a huge threat since the start of the season and this was a ruthless example of why they will be in serious contention in the Premier League and Champions League.

Mohamed Salah will once more claim the headlines but the movement and intelligence from Roberto Firmino also caused all sorts of trouble for Manchester United.

This was also a day when manager Jurgen Klopp made big calls and everything he touched turned to gold.

He kept Sadio Mane and Joel Matip on the bench and went with Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate. It was a surprise but Jota scored and was a real danger, while Konate breezed through the game impressively.

This was Liverpool in the sort of form that won them the title and what pleasure it will have given them to produce this sort of show at Old Trafford. It was greeted deliriously by the travelling supporters from Merseyside.