United outclassed on Solskjaer's 'darkest day'

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described it as his darkest day after their 5-0 defeat by Liverpool at Old Trafford - and it is hard to disagree after they were humiliated at home by their rivals from down the East Lancs Road.

They hit the bar late, had a goal disallowed and Paul Pogba's yellow card was upgraded to a red after a VAR check - although they were already 5-0 down, so none of those things can mask that they were outclassed on the day.

United have had bad days before, including losing 6-1 at home to Manchester City, but this was their heaviest-ever home defeat by Liverpool, and the first time they have conceded five to the Merseysiders since 1936.

The defending was shambolic and, even in good form, it was too easy for Liverpool to cut through them and score four before half-time.

While some fans headed for the exits at the break, the majority stayed and want to support the manager, but it will grow increasingly difficult for them if he can't turn around performances and results very quickly.

So far the United hierarchy have remained convinced Solskjaer is making progress and is the right man to take the club forward, but this is the kind of result that makes the noise from supporters hard to ignore.

Fans have already told BBC Radio Manchester they fear Ole is not up to the job - and more will be able to have their say on Talking Balls on Monday from 18:00 BST.